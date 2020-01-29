Richard Kieffer, Sturgis, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Nick McGinnis, Fort Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving with suspended license, having an altered/invalid license, 35 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 120 days, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $205.50 costs.
Joseph Hockett, Winner, migratory bird hunt restriction, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Tony Kitteaux, Mission, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
James Williams, Faith, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Christopher Paul, Pierre, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments where alcohol is sold for 1 year, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.
Scott Terca, Presho, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cass White, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mackenzie Sarratt, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kade Reeves, Midland, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $68.50 costs.
Tyson Wald, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Korey Larsen, Sioux Falls, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Durward Benbos, Fort Pierre, failure to report accident to police, pay restitution to victim — amount to be determined, $68.50 costs.
Phyllis Bluhm, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.
Heather McNeely, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $60.97 restitution, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michael Walters, Lemmon, reckless driving, 30 days in jail with 20 days suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $186.50 costs.
Daniel McDonald, Pierre, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.
Jennie Boe, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Amanda Tucker, Fort Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.
Gerald Vanderwalker, Jr., Pierre, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 1 year of unsupervised probation, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.
Jared Cass, Huron, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bailey Spears, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Rebecca Scott, Fort Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Trudell Iron Rope, Pierre, driving under the influence- 4th offense, 4 years in penitentiary with 2 years suspended and credit for 2 days, comply with all rules of parole, license revoked for 2 years following release from the penitentiary, pay attorney fees while on parole, $286.50 costs.
Torrie Yellow Cloud, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 20 days in jail with 19 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.
Stetson Curtis, Pierre, seat belt violation, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
Daniel Henderson, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Dwight Edinger, Carson, ND, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lynn Jurrens, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.