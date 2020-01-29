Richard Kieffer, Sturgis, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Nick McGinnis, Fort Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving with suspended license, having an altered/invalid license, 35 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 120 days, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $205.50 costs.

Joseph Hockett, Winner, migratory bird hunt restriction, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.

Tony Kitteaux, Mission, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

James Williams, Faith, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Christopher Paul, Pierre, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments where alcohol is sold for 1 year, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.

Scott Terca, Presho, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Cass White, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mackenzie Sarratt, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kade Reeves, Midland, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation, $229 fines, $68.50 costs.

Tyson Wald, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Korey Larsen, Sioux Falls, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Durward Benbos, Fort Pierre, failure to report accident to police, pay restitution to victim — amount to be determined, $68.50 costs.

Phyllis Bluhm, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.

Heather McNeely, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 or less, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $60.97 restitution, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michael Walters, Lemmon, reckless driving, 30 days in jail with 20 days suspended, abide by law for 6 months, $100 fine, $186.50 costs.

Daniel McDonald, Pierre, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.

Jennie Boe, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Amanda Tucker, Fort Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.

Gerald Vanderwalker, Jr., Pierre, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended and credit for 1 day, 1 year of unsupervised probation, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.

Jared Cass, Huron, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Bailey Spears, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Rebecca Scott, Fort Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Trudell Iron Rope, Pierre, driving under the influence- 4th offense, 4 years in penitentiary with 2 years suspended and credit for 2 days, comply with all rules of parole, license revoked for 2 years following release from the penitentiary, pay attorney fees while on parole, $286.50 costs.

Torrie Yellow Cloud, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 20 days in jail with 19 days suspended and credit for 1 day, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling alcohol for 1 year, $100 fine, $68.50 costs.

Stetson Curtis, Pierre, seat belt violation, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.

Daniel Henderson, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Dwight Edinger, Carson, ND, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lynn Jurrens, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

