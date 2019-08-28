Heidi Peters, Murdo, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Marti Sudbeck, Kadoka, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, 68.50 costs.

Brandi Holley, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jeremy Wells, Firesteel, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jessa Good Bird, Pierre, seat belt violation, driving with revoked license, 60 days in jail with 30 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.

Rachael Epstein, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

David Hand, Midland, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Robin Grant, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Trysten Studemann, Ivanhoe, MN, boat-reasonable speed/disturbance, $50 fiine, $62.50 costs.

Francisco Rodriguez, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Madelyn Allen, Pierre, allow unauthorized person to use vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Cathy Gray, Ridgeview, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ana Solberg, Boonsboro, MD, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Stuart Sheldon, Gettysburg, speeding on state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Maria Authier, Vivian, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lorin Lawrence, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jalen Carter, Fort Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $150 fine, $115 costs.

Harlen Fire Thunder, Murdo, speeding on other roadways, driving under the influence-2nd offense, 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, license revoked for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $400 fine, $300 costs.

Bryan Cantrell, Seymour, TX, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, license suspended for 30 days, $400 fine, $231.50 costs.

Logan Zeisler, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michael Strain, Sturgis, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Nicholas Roseth, Midland, driving with revoked license, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $400 fine, $86.50 costs.

Kevin Bond, Trinidad, CO, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Ebenezer Blay, Sidney, OH, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Bruce Burdorf, Montevideo, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Dominic Emery, Eagle Butte, right-turning vehicle required to keep right, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Anita Aberle-Mathews, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Randall Knife, Eagle Butte, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Katrina Abernathy, Fort Pierre, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $113.50 fine, $181.50 costs.

Robert Reeves, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kevin Miller, Pierre, left-turning vehicle — manner of making turn, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Alexander Sarceno, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Timothy Olson, Hayes, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Brian Brockel, Selby, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kerry Schrank, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine,$68.50 costs.

James Hanks, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Laine Quisenberry, Pierre, racing on a highway, speeding on other roadways, $303 fines, $137 costs.

Aimee Hanson, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine,$68.50 costs.

Tayton Bartlett, Maricopa, AZ, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Bradley Speker, Dupree, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Alicia Doolittle, Midland, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Joshua Hansen, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Roger Tellinghuisen, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lane Kramme, Fort Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $79 fine,$68.50 costs.

Ashley Olson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Bailee Langdeau, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Donald Stevens, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kelly Fennell, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Lane Quisenberry, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

Madelynn Schindler, Presho, obey traffic device unless directed by police, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Robert Bartlett, Pierre, seat belt violation, allow unauthorized person to use vehicle, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.

Tiara Selby, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Su Hang, Edmond, OK, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Joshua McConaha, Duluth, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tammi Stangohr, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Vernon Sivage, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Michael Nowka, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Brant Malfero, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Gregory Filbert, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

