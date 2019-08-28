Heidi Peters, Murdo, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Marti Sudbeck, Kadoka, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, 68.50 costs.
Brandi Holley, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jeremy Wells, Firesteel, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jessa Good Bird, Pierre, seat belt violation, driving with revoked license, 60 days in jail with 30 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $86.50 costs.
Rachael Epstein, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
David Hand, Midland, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Robin Grant, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Trysten Studemann, Ivanhoe, MN, boat-reasonable speed/disturbance, $50 fiine, $62.50 costs.
Francisco Rodriguez, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Madelyn Allen, Pierre, allow unauthorized person to use vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cathy Gray, Ridgeview, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ana Solberg, Boonsboro, MD, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Stuart Sheldon, Gettysburg, speeding on state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Maria Authier, Vivian, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lorin Lawrence, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jalen Carter, Fort Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of two oz. or less marijuana, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $150 fine, $115 costs.
Harlen Fire Thunder, Murdo, speeding on other roadways, driving under the influence-2nd offense, 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, license revoked for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $400 fine, $300 costs.
Bryan Cantrell, Seymour, TX, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, license suspended for 30 days, $400 fine, $231.50 costs.
Logan Zeisler, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michael Strain, Sturgis, speeding on a four-lane in rural areas, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Nicholas Roseth, Midland, driving with revoked license, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $400 fine, $86.50 costs.
Kevin Bond, Trinidad, CO, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Ebenezer Blay, Sidney, OH, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bruce Burdorf, Montevideo, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Dominic Emery, Eagle Butte, right-turning vehicle required to keep right, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Anita Aberle-Mathews, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Randall Knife, Eagle Butte, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Katrina Abernathy, Fort Pierre, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $113.50 fine, $181.50 costs.
Robert Reeves, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kevin Miller, Pierre, left-turning vehicle — manner of making turn, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Alexander Sarceno, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Timothy Olson, Hayes, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brian Brockel, Selby, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kerry Schrank, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine,$68.50 costs.
James Hanks, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Laine Quisenberry, Pierre, racing on a highway, speeding on other roadways, $303 fines, $137 costs.
Aimee Hanson, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine,$68.50 costs.
Tayton Bartlett, Maricopa, AZ, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Bradley Speker, Dupree, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Alicia Doolittle, Midland, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Joshua Hansen, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Roger Tellinghuisen, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lane Kramme, Fort Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $79 fine,$68.50 costs.
Ashley Olson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bailee Langdeau, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Donald Stevens, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kelly Fennell, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Lane Quisenberry, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Madelynn Schindler, Presho, obey traffic device unless directed by police, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robert Bartlett, Pierre, seat belt violation, allow unauthorized person to use vehicle, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
Tiara Selby, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Su Hang, Edmond, OK, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Joshua McConaha, Duluth, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tammi Stangohr, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Vernon Sivage, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Michael Nowka, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brant Malfero, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Gregory Filbert, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.