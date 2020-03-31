Deborah Birgen, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Crystal Kinkler, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shane Briggs, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Brittany Debolt, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Traci Fransen, Spearfish, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Gavin Boe, Fort Pierre, certain operators required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Austin Scott, Fort Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Monty Mikkelsen, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jorge Araujo-Cota, Fort Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Rebecca Driver, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jodi Nafziger, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Joseph Ishmael, Winner, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts, $89 fines, $68.50 costs.
Devon Jefferis, Pierre, right-turning vehicle required to keep right, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $250 fine, $335 costs.
Theresa Tatten, Rapid City, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Clayton Reinhard, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
Austin Scott, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
