Deborah Birgen, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Crystal Kinkler, Onida, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shane Briggs, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Brittany Debolt, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Traci Fransen, Spearfish, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Gavin Boe, Fort Pierre, certain operators required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Austin Scott, Fort Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Monty Mikkelsen, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jorge Araujo-Cota, Fort Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Rebecca Driver, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jodi Nafziger, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Joseph Ishmael, Winner, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts, $89 fines, $68.50 costs.

Devon Jefferis, Pierre, right-turning vehicle required to keep right, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substance/marijuana or frequent bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, $250 fine, $335 costs.

Theresa Tatten, Rapid City, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Clayton Reinhard, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.

Austin Scott, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

