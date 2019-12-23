Michael Friedrichs, Sauk Centre, MN, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.
Keith Venhuizen, Sioux Falls, speeding in a school zone, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
Geraldine Estes, Lower Brule, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jason Little Elk, Sr., Parmelee, failure to maintain financial responsibility, traffic in/substitute plates, 60 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $163.50 fine, $170 costs.
Jerome Whipple, Pierre, film on back window, restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield, no driver’s license, failure to use child passenger restraint system, $187 fines, $205.50 costs.
Alvin Weasel, Bellevue, NE, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bryan Peterson, Sturgis, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
James Winner, Muskego, WI, failure to report accident to police, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Sammy Livingston, Olney, TX, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Matthew Sides, Summerset, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brittany Debolt, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, license suspended for 30 days, $181.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mistina Heath, Pierre, driving with suspended license, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 60 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, $163.50 fine, $300 costs.
Jared Alumbaugh, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.
Amber Johnson, Pierre, reckless driving, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, $100 fine, $196.50 costs.
Will Cahoy, Colome, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Clay Clausen, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Edward Lewis, Sturgis, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kiona Hawk, Box Elder, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license revoked for 30 days, $163 fine, $231.50 costs.
Dakota Stevens, Blunt, driving with suspended license, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Curtis Tullos, Point Blank, TX, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, license revoked for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete treatment, $163.50 fine, $261.50 costs.
Robert Hollister, Ballantine, MT, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Spencer Wedin, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jeremy Means, Eagle Butte, driving under the influence — 1st offense, 1 year of unsupervised probation, $263.50 fine, $261.50 costs.
Justin Kistler, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $68.50 costs.
Matthew Halbgewachs, Driftwood, TX, overdriving road conditions, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
