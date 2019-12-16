Casey Crawford, Fort Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and credit for 2 days, 6 months of unsupervised probation, pay attorney fees, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.
Randy Lebeda, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Beth Penrod, Gettysburg, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Ashley Jensen, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Emily Lingle, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Karl Fulmer, Sioux Falls, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $68.50 costs.
Justin Olson, Worthington, MN, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Rudolph Wimmer, Altamontie Springs, FL, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Juan Campos Estrada, Gillette, WY, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $44 fines, $68.50 costs.
Douglas Hamre, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Sandra Griese, Peirre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kasey Rising, Rapid City, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jayden Bruguier, Pierre, passengers age 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.
Casey Henninger, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Antoine Laroche,Jr., Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Ronda Lamke, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kristina Miller, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Meghan Maas, Rapid City, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
John Sauvage, Seattle, WA, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lynn Provost, Bear Creek, failure to maintain financial responsibility, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.
Benjamin Hammell, Chamberlain, display of diver-down flag, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Emily Morgan, Brandon, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jade Collins, Kennebec, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $68.50 costs.
Jaden Jessop, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bryan Bonhorst, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Reno Lanenga, Fort Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, renewal registration during assigned month, license suspended for 30 days, $103 fines, $137 costs.
Nicholas Glover, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Severin Boe, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Shane Briggs, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Lashon Felton, Eagle Butte, speeding on other roadways, no driver’s license, $93 fines, $137 costs.
Philip Battese, Lower Brule, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
David Nauman, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lucas Peterson, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.