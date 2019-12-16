Casey Crawford, Fort Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and credit for 2 days, 6 months of unsupervised probation, pay attorney fees, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Randy Lebeda, Pierre, driving with suspended license, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.

Beth Penrod, Gettysburg, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Ashley Jensen, Eagle Butte, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Emily Lingle, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Karl Fulmer, Sioux Falls, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $68.50 costs.

Justin Olson, Worthington, MN, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Rudolph Wimmer, Altamontie Springs, FL, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Juan Campos Estrada, Gillette, WY, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $44 fines, $68.50 costs.

Douglas Hamre, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Sandra Griese, Peirre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kasey Rising, Rapid City, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jayden Bruguier, Pierre, passengers age 14-18 required to wear seat belts, $25 fine.

Casey Henninger, Fort Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Antoine Laroche,Jr., Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Ronda Lamke, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kristina Miller, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Meghan Maas, Rapid City, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

John Sauvage, Seattle, WA, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lynn Provost, Bear Creek, failure to maintain financial responsibility, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.

Benjamin Hammell, Chamberlain, display of diver-down flag, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Emily Morgan, Brandon, speeding in a school zone, $114 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jade Collins, Kennebec, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $68.50 costs.

Jaden Jessop, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Bryan Bonhorst, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Reno Lanenga, Fort Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, renewal registration during assigned month, license suspended for 30 days, $103 fines, $137 costs.

Nicholas Glover, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Severin Boe, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shane Briggs, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Lashon Felton, Eagle Butte, speeding on other roadways, no driver’s license, $93 fines, $137 costs.

Philip Battese, Lower Brule, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

David Nauman, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lucas Peterson, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $64 fines, $68.50 costs.

