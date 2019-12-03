Christopher Lucas, Newport, NE, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $195 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lorenzo Two Eagle, St. Francis, unauthorized ingestion of controlled substance in Schedules III or IV, driving under the influence-1st offense, 2 years in penitentiary suspended with credit for 68 days, 365 days in jail with 297 days suspended and credit for 68 days, 4 years of supervised probation, do not consume alcoholic beverages or enter a bar for 4 years, do not have contact with anyone on probation/parole/drug dealer/intoxicated person for 4 years, submit to testing of blood/body fluids/breath for 4 years, submit to warrantless searches of person/residence/vehicle for 4 years, participate in 24/7 Sobriety Program for 4 years, pay attorney fees and all costs for testing, license revoked for 30 days, $288 costs.
Stephanie Little Wounded, Dupree, no driver’s license, operator assure passengers age 5-18 wear seat belts, failure to maintain financial responsibility, renewal registration during assigned month, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/sell/distribute substance for intoxication, 390 days in jail suspended, 1 year of unsupervised probation, $317 costs.
Jonathan Clark, White River, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Bonnie Hullinger, Murdo, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mary Beshara, Rapid City, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Talli Sosa, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brain Horinek, Marland, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Terry Beastrom, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Skylar Fallis, Harrold, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Marshal Tinant, Crookston, NE, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Richard Proffitt, Redfield, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Andrew Coverdale, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lorenzo Two Eagle, St. Francis, failure to appear/report a felony,
Richard Thomas, Watertown, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Sandor Kustar, Okaton, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jill Pfeiffer, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Lucas Daly, Fort Thompson, display of diver-down flag, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Amanda Proffitt, Redfield, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Mary King, Columbia, TN, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Hanna Wade, Rapid City, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Justin Beareagle, Eagle Butte, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.
Christopher Richardson, Resaca, GA, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Carly Harrowa, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Tonya Ness, Kennebec, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Miranda Cedillo, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ladd Kramme, Fort Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in a rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Lucas Novak, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jason Hall, Hattiesburg, MS, careless driving, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
