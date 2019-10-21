David Mitchell, Harrison, AR, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Frances Bearstops, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.

Brayden Wittler, Brookings, driving under the influence-1st offense, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $163.50 fine, $246.50 costs.

Ezequiel Prado, Lower Brule, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ashley Mortenson, Presho, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.

Brendan Matt, Woodridge, IL, speeding on an interstate highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Travis Gere, White River, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Carolyn Zuber, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, operator assure passengers ages 5-18 wear seat belts (2), $75 fines.

Brianna Uecker, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Joshua Valandra, Fort Thompson, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Nancy Oligmueller, Rapid City, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kevin Thomas, Kennebec, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Steven Hauff, Lead, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Vincent Fire Cloud White Lance, White River, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Todd Deneui, Sioux Falls, hunting in wrong unit, $50 fine, $62.50 costs.

Simone Bordeaux, Mission, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ilya Nikolayev, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, pay attorney fees, $137 costs.

Lane Kochersberger, Philip, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $84 fines, $68.50 costs.

Robert Joaquin, Eagle Butte, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Gerald Ironcloud, Eagle Butte, no driver’s license, renewal registration during assigned month, 20 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $137 costs.

Shayenne Duncan, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Alicia Brakke, Ketchikan, AK, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shannon Coyle, Pierre, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Andrea Moore, Parker, CO, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Marthinus Cronje, Sheyenne, ND, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Saint Wingo, Omaha, NE, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Roger Fritzsche, Wessington, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

John Jones, Jr., Pierre, seat belt violation, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving under the influence-1st offense, 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, obtain a chemical dependency evaluation and complete recommended treatment, license revoked for 1 year, $238.50 fines, $300 costs.

Shelly Monnens, Sioux Falls, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Connor Drinkard, Highland, CO, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $99 fine, $68.50 costs.

David Mitchell, Harrison, AR, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Bodie Thomas, Kennebec, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $204 fine, $68.50 costs.

Cecelia Johnson, Fort Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Dustin Hand, Midland, speeding on state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

