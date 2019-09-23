Vihaun De. Clerq, Mount Vernon, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.

Stephanie Frost, Fort Pierre, no driver’s license, possession of two oz. or less marijuauna, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $235 costs.

Weston Kayser, Pierre, disorderly conduct, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mollie Heinen, Elk River, MN, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Peter Carpenter, Chester, illegal lane change, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Austin Jundt, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tekestebirhan Kassaye, Sioux Falls, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Hector Chavez, Roswell, NM, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Derek Boes, Fort Pierre, personal watercraft rules- reasonable and prudent manner, $163.50 costs.

Erika Zehr, Fort Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Thomas Thompson, Gettysburg, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jordan Adams, Wolsey, following too closely, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Dominic Howard, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of alcohol by minor, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $137 costs.

Tyson Burgard, Pierre, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding on a state highway, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $144 fine, $205.50 costs.

Traci Fejfar, Sioux Falls, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Scott Wootan, Sahuarita, AZ, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Daniel Funk, Winnetka, IL, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Kip Green, Wood, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Jana Kenzy, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Pandianne Pittman, Dupree, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.

Tara Stange, Wheaton, MN, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Ladd Kramme, Fort Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, $68.50 costs.

Julian Monson, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, $68.50 costs.

Joe Jardim, Oacoma, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.

Lucius Allis, Scottsbluff, NE, speeding on a state highway, driving with suspended license, $263 fines, $137 costs.

Richard Maguire, II, Rapid City, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.

Robert Clement, Ridgeview, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Mark Thompson, Strasburg, ND, speeding in a school zone, $74 fine, $68.50 costs.

Jared Lower, Gettysburg, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

Shannon George, Bagley, MN, speeding on a four-lane in rural area, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.

Floyd Pretty Sounding Flute, Lower Brule, seat belt violation, $25 fine.

Claire Laundry, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.

