Ryan Franks, Pierre, limited exemption of certain vehicles hauling ag products, $104 fine, $68.50 costs.
Cortni Eagle Star, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jeanne Mehlhaff, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bailey Wagner, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Brady Byram, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Nathanael Anderson, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Brandon Dietrich, Columbus, NE, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Janet Webb, Huron, petty theft- 2nd degree- $400 or less, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, $200 fine, $68.50 costs.
Clyde Aquallo, Pierre, domestic abuse-simple assault intentionally causing bodily injury, 100 days in jail with 92 days suspended and credit for 8 days, abide by law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $111.50 costs.
Nicholas Harrington, Pierre, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Scott Janzen, Sioux Falls, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Laura Small, Aberdeen, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kevin Roark, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Damon Zeltinger, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Jonathan Yaciuk, Grandview, MB, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ellie Smith, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $68.50 costs.
Dalton Prince, Fort Pierre, open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle, driving under the influence- 1st offense, 310 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, do not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/establishments selling primarily alcohol for 1 year, license revoked for 30 days, $400 fines, $305 costs.
Nancy Schremp, Gettysburg, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Andrew Coverdale, failure to yield right-of-way, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Darice Fire Cloud, Harrold, failure to use child-passenger restraint system, driving with suspended license, 15 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 6 months, pay attorney fees, $25 fine, $68.50 costs.
Tyus Youngberg, Pierre, seat belt violation, speeding on other roadways, no driver’s license, $158 fines, $137 costs.
Rayden Rodriquez, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Kenneth Goebel, Gettysburg, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jacob Fratzke, Fort Pierre, failure to make proper stop at intersection, registration plate not illuminated, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
William Milliken, Pierre, domestic abuse- simple assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, 90 days in jail with 66 days suspended and credit for 24 days, abide by law for 1 year, take medications as prescribed and attend weekly counseling sessions for 1 year, file progress report by 6/01/20, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $11.50 costs.
Deon Bloomenrader, Highmore, renewal registration during assigned month, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Willard Krell, Highmore, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Tyra Austin, Box Elder, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Nicholas Wendell, Brookings, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
