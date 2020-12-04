Kaitlyn Goodlow, Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, obstruction of police/jailer/firefighter, driving with suspended licence, 80 days in jail with 77 days suspended and 3 days credited, license revoked for 30 days with consecutive suspension for 30 days, must be a law abiding citizen for 1 year, must not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/alcohol based establishments for 1 year, $550 fine, $421.50 costs.
Bart Swenson, Pierre, driving under the influence- 1st offense, open alcoholic bev. container accessible in vehicle, speeding on other roadways, fail to maintain financial responsibility, illegal lane change, 100 days in jail with 100 days suspended, license revoked for 30 days with a 30 day suspension running concurrently, must be a law abiding citizen for 1 year, must not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/alcohol based establishments for 1 year, submit PBT twice daily, pay fines and costs 8/10/2020-10/01/2020, $449 fine, $482 costs.
Daniel Lebeau, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended, must be a law abiding citizen for 1 year, $68.50 costs, $391.90 restitution.
Maggie Bruguier, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended, must be a law abiding citizen for 6 months, $100 fine, $68.50 costs, $100 restitution.
Jason Murray, Pierre, disorderly conduct, 10 days in jail with 9 days suspended with 1 day credited, must not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/alcohol based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
Wyatt Waite, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Connor McPeck, Gettysburg, limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products, failure to stop at weigh station, $208 fine, $157 costs, $160 costs.
Delbert Stands, Jr., Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 20 days in jail with 20 days suspended, license suspended for 30 days, must be a law abiding citizen for 6 months, must not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/alcohol based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $178.50 costs.
Karson Nieman, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 15 days in jail with 15 days suspended, license suspended for 30 days, must be a law abiding citizen for 1 year, must not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/alcohol based establishments for 1 year, $250 fine, $178.50 costs.
Donald Ladouceur, Bay City, MI, poss. of 2 oz. of marijuana or less, ingestion of intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, 120 days in jail with 118 days suspended with 2 days credited must be a law abiding citizen for 1 year, must not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/alcohol based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $750 fine, $248 costs.
James Hare, Pierre, domestic abuse simple assault intentionally cause bodily injury, ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage, poss. 2 oz. of marijuana or less, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, 350 days in jail with 342 days suspended and 8 days credited, must be a law abiding citizen for 1 year, must not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/alcohol based establishments for 1 year, $500 fine, $448 costs.
Trenton Gore, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, careless driving, 5 days in jail with 5 days suspended, must be a law abiding citizen for 6 months, $208 fine, $157 costs.
Wakinyahoksila Jewett, Harrold, driving under influence-1st offence, 30 days in jail with 29 days suspended with credit for 1 day, license revoked for 30 days, must be law abiding citizen for 1 year, must not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/alcohol based establishments for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $250 fines, $236.50 costs.
Edward Schumack, Fort Dodge, Iowa, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jay Colburn, Sutherland, Neb., conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Paul Hyde, Onida, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Noah Terkildsen, Woonsocket, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Daniel Lebeau, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended, must abide by laws for 4 years, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs, $15 restitution.
Bobbi Garcia, Spearfish, fail to maintain financial responsibility, seatbelt violation, 30 days in jail with 30 days suspended, license suspended for 30 days, must abide by laws for 1 year, $225 fine, $78.50 costs.
Derek Rattlingleaf, Pierre, violation stopped veh w/red/amber/yellow signals/lights, 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended, must abide by the law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $300 fine.
Chelsea Larvie, Pierre, impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer, 207 days in jail with 198 days suspended and 9 days credited, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, must abide by laws for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $86.50 costs.
Jayden Bruguier, Pierre, obstruction of police/jailer/firefighter, 100 days in jail with 80 days suspended and 20 days credited, pay attorney fees, $100 fine, $86.50 costs.
Kelsey Smith, Atlantic, N.C., speeding on a state highway, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
Benjamin Stuwe, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
April Braman, Refugio, Texas, speeding on a state highway, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeff Fischer, Republican City, Neb., conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Todd Worrell, Plankinton, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Gavin Irving, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Charles Goodbird, Pierre, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Jennifer Bigeagle, Pierre, obtaining property/services with false credit card, must be law abiding citizen for 2 years, must not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/alcohol based establishments for 2 years, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $68.50 costs, $223.50 restitution.
Yolanda Blackbear, Pierre, fireworks in city limits, 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended, must be law abiding citizen for 6 months, $78.50 costs, $200 penalty.
Jadden King, Pierre, possession of alcohol by a minor, 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended, license suspended for 30 days, must be a law abiding citizen for 6 months, must not consume/possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana or frequent any bars/alcohol based establishments for 1 year, $200 fine, $78.50 costs.
