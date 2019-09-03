Tashina Swalley, Pierre, petty theft-1st degree-over $400, 30 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $198 restitution, $86.50 costs.
Curtis Merriman, Pierre, aquatic invasive species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Zain Baus, Tea, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Moriah Kiepke, Pierre, obey traffic device unless directed by police, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Harries Benally, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Nakay Lucero, Blunt, driving with suspended license, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $25 fine, $137 costs.
Darius St. John, Pierre, possession of alcohol by minor, 4 days in jail with credit for 4 days, $68.50 costs.
Timothy Schunk, Pierre, petty theft-2nd degree-$400 of less, 30 days in jail with 20 days suspended, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Walmart for 1 year, $36.94 restitution, $68.50 costs.
Brent Novotny, Pierre, theft by no account check — $400 or less, 15 days in jail with 8 days suspended and credit for 3 days, abide by law for 1 year, $100 restitution, $68.50 costs.
William Zeller, Pierre, disorderly conduct, $51.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Larry Bircher, Bowdle, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Marla Huse, Onida, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Justin Bamy, Pierre, aquatic invasive species watercraft, $25 fine $62.50 costs.
Franklin Pearman, Gettysburg, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Misael Gervacio, Onida, no driver’s license, $54 fine, $68.50 costs.
Ray Woodworth, Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Maguire Raske, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine $68.50 costs.
Kira Waln, Pierre, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $68.50 costs.
Brandon Rieger, Pierre, no proper license plates on vehicle, restrictions on sunscreening device on windshield, $108 fines, $137 costs.
Thomasine Wilson, Pierre, disorderly conduct, pay attorney fees, $68.50 costs.
Ariel Ruano, Pierre, distracted driving, $100 fine,
Ronald Schaaf, Giltner, NE, aquatic invasive species watercraft, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Errica McCaleb, Madison, AL, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Larry Purkapile, Pierre, violate stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signal/lights, seat belt violation, $79 fines, $68.50 costs.
Nikaela Trujillo, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Robert Blakey, Sioux Falls, driving with suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, license suspended for 30 days, $113 fine, $137 costs.
Jessica Gebert, Mosinee, WI, speeding on a state highway, $151.50 fine, $68.50 costs.
Christopher Johnson, Webster, use camcorder/camera secretly to record body of person, 90 days in jail with 75 days suspended, 15 days in jail to be served in Day County at own expense, abide by law for 1 year, $216 fine, $86.50 costs.
Wian Viljoen, Onida, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Lalita Bucholz, Pierre, seat belt violation, $25 fine.
Payton Lefthandbull, Pierre, driving with suspended license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, 10 days in jail suspended, abide by law for 1 year, $137 costs.
Derrick Comes Flying, Sr., Pierre, petty theft-2nd-degree-$400 or less, 15 days in jail with 10 days suspended and credit for 3 days, abide by law for 1 year, no entry into Yes Way for 1 year, $28.35 restitution, $68.50 costs.
Malcolm Dixon, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $44 fines, $68.50 costs.
Kylie Heezen, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Aaron Gruby, Watertown, speeding on a state highway, seat belt violation, $44 fines, $68.50 costs.
John Bartos, Rapid City, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Bradley Cummings, Box Elder, transport and storage of fish, $25 fine, $62.50 costs.
Dale Madsen, New Underwood, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $68.50 costs.
Pamela Berreth, White River, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $68.50 costs.
Luke Henninger, Fort Pierre, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine,$68.50 costs.
