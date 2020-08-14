As K-12 students prepare to return to class in Pierre next week, they do so without a mandate to wear masks in school to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
And on Friday — the same day Gov. Kristi Noem released a statement that again questions both the merits and the practicality of expecting children to wear masks in school — the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed the state surpassed 10,000 total COVID-19 infections.
In addition to the infection milestone, the Department of Health also on Friday alone:
Confirmed the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in South Dakota had reached 150;
Identified the first “active” infection for Stanley County in several weeks; and
Issued three separate “Potential COVID-19 Exposure” notices, one each for Brookings, Sioux Falls and Hill City.
Still, Noem continues to focus on the positives.
“Data from other countries where schools have already reopened indicates that our kids are at low risk compared to adults, and a JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) Pediatrics report tells us that ‘children are at far greater risk of critical illness from influenza than from COVID-19.’ Given these promising facts, we can rest easy knowing that our kids are safely learning in the best environment possible,” Noem stated via her weekly commentary released on Friday.
Noem continued, speaking of discussions she had with parents in Sioux Falls, Spearfish, and Huron: “Most parents that we met with agreed that it is impractical for students to properly wear a mask for the entire school day. Kids will play with their mask, touch their face, or get them dirty, all of which can actually increase the spread of the virus.”
On the other end of the political spectrum, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris are now asking governors across America to make masks mandatory in public for everyone, regardless of age.
Biden during Thursday speech in Delaware: “The governors should mandate mandatory mask wearing,” Biden said during a Thursday speech in Delaware. “Be a patriot. Protect your fellow citizens. Protect your fellow citizens. Step up. Do the right thing.”
Harris then followed with stern criticism for the way President Donald Trump and Republican governors across the nation have handled COVID-19.
“While other countries were flattening the curve, he said the virus would just, poof, go away,” Harris said of Trump. “There’s a reason it has hit America worse than any other advanced nation. It’s because of Trump’s failure to take it seriously from the start. His refusal to get testing up and running. His flip-flopping on social distancing and wearing masks. His delusional belief that he knows better than the experts.”
For his part, Trump continues the back-and-forth with not only Biden and Harris, but also Democrats in Congress. Friday, the president tweeted: “I am ready to send Rental Assistance payments to hardworking Americans that have been hurt by the ChinaVirus. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.