The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.

(Last Health Department update as of Nov. 24 at noon.)

49 (+1 from Nov. 20) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

228 (+9 from Nov. 20) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

3 (Same as Nov. 20) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

26 (Same as Nov. 20) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

7,080 (+260 from Nov. 20) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,320 (+15 from Nov. 20) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

2,055 (+28 from Nov. 20) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

231 (-3 from Nov. 20) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

63.82% (6.36% decrease* from Nov. 20) State population with at least one vaccination dose.

14.16% (0.01% decrease* from Nov. 20) State population administered a booster dose.

53.25% (5.72% decrease* from Nov. 20) State population considered fully vaccinated.

*The Health Department’s accounting for third and booster doses in the data dashboard beginning on Oct. 14, as well as conducting “updated/data clean-up efforts” to federal vaccination data and additional state residency information resulted in a vaccination “Series Completed” decrease from prior reporting.

*The Health Department also updated vaccination percentages to reflect the 5 years and older population, resulting in a decrease in population vaccination rates.

