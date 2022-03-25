Purchase Access

The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday. Weekly reporting resumed on March 23.

58 (Same as March 18) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

64 (-3 from March 18) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

7 (Same as March 18) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

5 (Same as March 18) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

2,426 (-171 from March 18) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,880 (+5 from March 18) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

2,526 (+2 from March 18) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

64 (-6 from March 18) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

71.57% (0.06% increase from March 18) State population with at least one vaccination dose.

32.73% (0.14% increase from March 18) State population administered a booster dose.

58.69% (0.05% increase from March 18) State population considered fully vaccinated.



