The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.

Numbers reported as of Friday at 1 p.m.

58 (+2 Jan. 8) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

296 (+90 from Jan. 8) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

5 (+2 from Jan. 8) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

52 (+20 from Jan. 8) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

26,835 (+10,908 from Jan. 8) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,559 (+37 from Jan. 8)

Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

2,234 (+25 from Jan. 8)

Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

349 (+48 from Jan. 8)

People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

68.68% (0.50% increase* from Jan. 8) State population with at least one vaccination dose.

28.48% (1.05% increase* from Jan. 8) State population administered a booster dose.

56.35% (0.29% increase* from Jan. 8) State population considered fully vaccinated.

*The Health Department’s accounting for third and booster doses in the data dashboard beginning on Oct. 14, as well as conducting “updated/data clean-up efforts” to federal vaccination data and additional state residency information resulted in a vaccination “Series Completed” decrease from prior reporting.

