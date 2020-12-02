Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

19 (+ 1 from Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

309 (- 35 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

1 (+ 1 from Monday)

Death attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

40 (- 17 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

13,626,022

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

269,763

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

82,203 (+ 1,739 from Monday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

14,857 (- 2,327 from Monday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

995 (+ 49 from Monday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

531 (- 15 from Monday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments