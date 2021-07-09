The South Dakota COVID-19 Dashboard is now updated weekly on Wednesdays by noon. It includes cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday each week.

42 (+1 from last week’s report)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County.

0 (-3 from last week’s report)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

2 (same as last week’s report)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County.

1 (+1 from last week’s report)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

124,641 (+163 from last week’s report)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

178 (+14 from last week’s report)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

(+10 from last week’s report)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

27 (+9 from last Saturday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota

57.14 (up .67 from last week’s report)

Percentage of S.D. population with at least one vaccination dose

52.93 (up.97 from last week’s report)Percentage of S.D. population with vaccination series complete

Tags

Load comments