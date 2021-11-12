Purchase Access

The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.

48 (+2 from Nov. 6)

Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

211 (+22 from Nov. 6)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

3 (same as Nov. 6)

Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

26 (-2 from Nov. 6)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

6,496 (+639 from Nov. 6)

Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,281 (+14 from Nov. 6)

Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

2,000 (+14 from Nov. 6)

Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

233 (+46 from Nov. 6)

People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

68.68% (0.59% increase* from Nov. 6)

State population with at least one vaccination dose.

11.83% (2.14% increase* from Nov. 6)State population administered a booster dose.

58.62% (0.23% increase * from Nov. 6)

State population considered fully vaccinated.

*The Health Department’s accounting for third and booster doses in the data dashboard beginning on Oct. 14, as well as conducting “updated/data clean-up efforts” to federal vaccination data and additional state residency information resulted in a vaccination “Series Completed” decrease from prior reporting.

