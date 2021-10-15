The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.

44 (+1 from Oct. 9) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

106 (+30 from Oct. 9) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

3 (same as Oct. 9) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

13 (+1 from Oct. 9) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

5,868 (-721 from Oct. 9) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,189 (+18 from Oct. 9) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

1,922 (+29 from Oct. 9) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

185 (-28 from Oct. 9) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

65.92% (1.2% increase from Oct. 9) State population with at least one vaccination dose.

56.93% (2.16% decrease* from Oct. 9) State population considered fully vaccinated.

*The Health Department’s accounting for third and booster doses in the data dashboard beginning on Oct. 14, as well as conducting “updated/data clean-up efforts” to federal vaccination data and added state residency information resulted in a vaccination series complete decrease.

