COVID-19, By The Numbers

4

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1,787,680

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

104,396

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

5,034

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday. 2,667 of these are men, while 2,367 are women.

1,069

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

62

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

87

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

