The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.

Numbers reported as of Friday at 2 p.m.

58 (+1 from Feb. 11) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

162 (-107 from Feb. 11) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

6 (Same as Feb. 11) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

19 (-13 from Feb. 11) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

8,465 (-6,150 from Feb. 11) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

From the Newsroom

2,772 (+42 from Feb. 11) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

2,445 (+59 from Feb. 11) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

222 (-72 from Feb. 11)

People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

70.72% (0.24% increase from Feb. 11) State population with at least one vaccination dose.

31.63% (0.32% increase from Feb. 11) State population administered a booster dose.

57.92% (0.24% increase from Feb. 11) State population considered fully vaccinated.

