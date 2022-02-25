Purchase Access

The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.

Numbers reported as of Friday at 1 p.m.

58 (Same as from Feb. 18)

Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

121 (-41 from Feb. 18)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

6 (Same as Feb. 18) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

11 (-8 from Feb. 18) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

5,348 (-3,117 from Feb. 18) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,802 (+30 from Feb. 18) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

2,467 (+22 from Feb. 18) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

171 (-51 from Feb. 18) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

71.07% (0.35% increase from Feb. 18)

State population with at least one vaccination dose.

31.87% (0.24% increase* from Feb. 18)

State population administered a booster dose.

58.17% (0.25% increase* from Feb. 18) State population considered fully vaccinated.

