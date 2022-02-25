The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.
Numbers reported as of Friday at 1 p.m.
58 (Same as from Feb. 18)
Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.
121 (-41 from Feb. 18)
Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.
6 (Same as Feb. 18) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.
11 (-8 from Feb. 18) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.
5,348 (-3,117 from Feb. 18) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.
From the Newsroom
More than 4,000 people receive our email newsletter, are you one of them? It's free to join and you can stop anytime.
2,802 (+30 from Feb. 18) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.
2,467 (+22 from Feb. 18) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.
171 (-51 from Feb. 18) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.
71.07% (0.35% increase from Feb. 18)
State population with at least one vaccination dose.
31.87% (0.24% increase* from Feb. 18)
State population administered a booster dose.
58.17% (0.25% increase* from Feb. 18) State population considered fully vaccinated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.