The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.

45 (+1 from Oct. 23) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

162 (+27 from Oct. 23)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

3 (same as Oct. 23) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

25 (+5 from Oct. 23) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

5,421 (-242 from Oct. 23) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,235 (+17 from Oct. 23) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

1,954 (+18 from Oct. 23) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

187 (-16 from Oct. 23) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

67.33% (1.03% increase from Oct. 23)

State population with at least one vaccination dose.

57.97% (0.67% increase* from Oct. 23) State population considered fully vaccinated.

The Health Department’s accounting for third and booster doses in the data dashboard beginning on Oct. 14, as well as conducting “updated/data clean-up efforts” to federal vaccination data and additional state residency information resulted in a vaccination “Series Completed” decrease from prior reporting.

Tags

Load comments