The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.

50 (+1 from Dec. 4) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

181 (-24 from Dec. 4) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

3 (Same as Dec. 4) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

29 (Same as Dec. 4) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

7,692 (+120 from Dec. 4) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,398 (+41 from Dec. 4) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

2,103 (+32 from Dec. 4) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

261 (+14 from Dec. 4) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

65.86% (0.80% increase* from Dec. 4) State population with at least one vaccination dose.

18.38% (1.99% increase* from Dec. 4) State population administered a booster dose.

54.49% (0.60% increase* from Dec. 4) State population considered fully vaccinated.

*The Health Department’s accounting for third and booster doses in the data dashboard beginning on Oct. 14, as well as conducting “updated/data clean-up efforts” to federal vaccination data and additional state residency information resulted in a vaccination “Series Completed” decrease from prior reporting.

*The Health Department also updated vaccination percentages to reflect the 5 years and older population, resulting in a decrease in population vaccination rates.

