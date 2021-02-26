35 (+1 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

47 (-31 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

7 (-4 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

28,212,548

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

506,834

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

112,107 (+1,089 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,944 (-84 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,879 (+26 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

96 (+5 from last Saturday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

