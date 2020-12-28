Virus

This is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

25 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

129 (- 8 from Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

2 (same as Friday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

15 (same as Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

19,055,869Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

332,246Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

97,657 (+ 1,111 from Friday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

6,523 (- 575 from Friday)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

1,446 (+ 16 from Friday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

288 (- 24 from Friday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments