37 (+1 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

29 (+1 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

0 (-1 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

118,186 (+1,353 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2,417 (-63 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,938 (+10 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

103 (+29 from last Saturday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

