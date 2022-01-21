Purchase Access

The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.

Numbers reported as of Friday at 12:30 p.m.

58 (Same as Jan. 15) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

368 (+72 from Jan. 15) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

6 (+1 from Jan. 15) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

65 (+13 from Jan. 15)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

35,196 (+8,361 from Jan. 15) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,601 (+42 from Jan. 15) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

2,291 (+57 from Jan. 15) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

397 (+48 from Jan. 15) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

69.18% (0.50% increase* from Jan. 15) State population with at least one vaccination dose.

29.39% (0.91% increase* from Jan. 15)

State population administered a booster dose.

56.60% (0.25% increase * from Jan. 15) State population considered fully vaccinated.

*The Health Department’s accounting for third and booster doses in the data dashboard beginning on Oct. 14, as well as conducting “updated/data clean-up efforts” to federal vaccination data and additional state residency information resulted in a vaccination “Series Completed” decrease from prior reporting.

*The Health Department also updated vaccination percentages to reflect the 5 years and older population, resulting in a decrease in population vaccination rates.

