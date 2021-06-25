All numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health as of Friday.

41 (same as last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County.

3 (+2 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

2 (same as last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County.

0 (-2 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

124,478 (+85 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

164 (-1 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

2029 (+2 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

18 (-10 from last Saturday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota

56.47

Percentage of S.D. population with at least one vaccination dose

51.98

Percentage of S.D. population with vaccination series complete

