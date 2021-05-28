41 (+1 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

12 (-7 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

3 (same as last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

124,162 (+251 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

391 (-177 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2010 (+9 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

49 (-12 from last Saturday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

