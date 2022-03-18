Purchase Access

The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. On March 23, The Health Department begins weekly reporting.

Numbers reported as of Friday at 1:20 p.m.

58 (+1 from March 18) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

67 (-9 from March 18) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

7 (+1 from March 18)

Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

5 (-2 from March 18) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

2,597 (-419 from March 18) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,875 (+22 from March 18) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

2,524 (+20 from March 18)

Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

70 (-18 from March 18) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

71.51% (0.12% increase from March 18) State population with at least one vaccination dose.

32.59% (0.28% increase from March 18)

State population administered a booster dose.

58.64% (0.14% increase from March 18) State population considered fully vaccinated.



