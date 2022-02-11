Purchase Access

The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.

Numbers reported as of Friday at 3 p.m.

57 (Same as Feb. 4) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

269 (-79 from Feb. 4) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

6 (Same as Feb. 4) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

32 (-20 from Feb. 4) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

14,615 (-10,437 from Feb. 4) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,730 (+43 from Feb. 4) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

2,386 (+33 from Feb. 4) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

294 (-60 from Feb. 4) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

70.48% (0.67% increase from Feb. 4) State population with at least one vaccination dose.

31.31% (0.80% increase from Feb. 4) State population administered a booster dose.

57.68% (0.62% increase from Feb. 4) State population considered fully vaccinated.

