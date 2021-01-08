Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

28 (+ 1 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

93 (- 23 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

12 (- 4 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

21,259,997

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday.

359,849

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

102,580 (+ 896 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

5,241 (- 1,146 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,556 (+ 37 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

247 (- 17 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments