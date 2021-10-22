The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.

44 (same as Oct. 16) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

135 (+29 from Oct. 16)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

3 (same as Oct. 16)

Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

20 (+7 from Oct. 16)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

5,663 (-205 from Oct. 16) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,218 (+29 from Oct. 16)

Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

1,936 (+14 from Oct. 16) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

203 (+18 from Oct. 16)

People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

66.30% (0.38% increase from Oct. 16) State population with at least one vaccination dose.

57.30% (0.37% increase* from Oct. 16) State population considered fully vaccinated.

*The Health Department’s accounting for third and booster doses in the data dashboard beginning on Oct. 14, as well as conducting “updated/data clean-up efforts” to federal vaccination data and additional state residency information resulted in a vaccination “Series Completed” decrease from prior reporting.

