The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is now updated weekly on Wednesdays by noon. It includes cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday each week.
43 (+1 from last week’s report)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County.
13 (+7 from last week’s report)Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.
2 (same as last week’s report)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County.
1 (+1 from last week’s report)Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.
125,592 (+276 from last week’s report)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.
657 (+223 from last week’s report)Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.
2,050 (+7 from last week’s report)
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.
39 (+6 from last week’s report)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.
59.07 (up .67 from last week’s report)Percentage of S.D. population with at least one vaccination dose.
54.24 (up .35 from last week’s report)Percentage of S.D. population with vaccination series complete.
