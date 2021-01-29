1

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

33 (+2 from Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

78 (-1 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as Wednesday )

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

11 (+2 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

25,456,670Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Friday

.

427,626Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Friday.

107,955 (+347 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

3,060 (-178 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,768 (+29 from Wednesday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

152 (-9 from Wednesday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

