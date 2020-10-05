Virus

Shown is a highly magnified image of the virus that creates COVID-19.

5 (same as Friday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Monday.

169 (+ 33 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

6 (- 1 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Monday.

7,396,730Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Monday.

209,199Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Monday.

24,598 (+ 1,076 from Friday)Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Monday.

4,274 (+ 287 from Friday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Monday.

248 (+ 11 from Friday)Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

241 (+ 21 from Friday)People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

