40 (+1 from last Saturday)
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.
19 (same as last Saturday)
Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.
2 (same as last Saturday)
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.
3 4 (-1 since last Saturday)
Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.
123,911 (+267 from last Saturday)
Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.
568 (-322 from last Saturday)
Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.
2001 (+10 from last Saturday)
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.
61 (-6 from last Saturday)
People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.
