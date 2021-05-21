40 (+1 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

19 (same as last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

3 4 (-1 since last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

123,911 (+267 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

568 (-322 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2001 (+10 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

61 (-6 from last Saturday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Tags

Load comments