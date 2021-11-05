The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.

46 (+1 from Oct. 30) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

189 (+27 from Oct. 30) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

3 (same as Oct. 30) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

28 (+3 from Oct. 30) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

5,857 (+436 from Oct. 30) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,267 (+32 from Oct. 30) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

1,986 (+32 from Oct. 30) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

187 (same as Oct. 30) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

68.09% (0.76% increase from Oct. 30) State population with at least one vaccination dose.

9.69% State population administered a booster dose.

58.39% (0.42% increase* from Oct. 30) State population considered fully vaccinated.

*The Health Department’s accounting for third and booster doses in the data dashboard beginning on Oct. 14, as well as conducting “updated/data clean-up efforts” to federal vaccination data and additional state residency information resulted in a vaccination “Series Completed” decrease from prior reporting.

