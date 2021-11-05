The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.
46 (+1 from Oct. 30) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.
189 (+27 from Oct. 30) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.
3 (same as Oct. 30) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.
28 (+3 from Oct. 30) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.
5,857 (+436 from Oct. 30) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.
2,267 (+32 from Oct. 30) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.
1,986 (+32 from Oct. 30) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.
187 (same as Oct. 30) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.
68.09% (0.76% increase from Oct. 30) State population with at least one vaccination dose.
9.69% State population administered a booster dose.
58.39% (0.42% increase* from Oct. 30) State population considered fully vaccinated.
*The Health Department’s accounting for third and booster doses in the data dashboard beginning on Oct. 14, as well as conducting “updated/data clean-up efforts” to federal vaccination data and additional state residency information resulted in a vaccination “Series Completed” decrease from prior reporting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.