Photo

Shown is a highly magnified image of virus that creates COVID-19.

14

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

2,336,615

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

121,117

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

6,419

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. 3,326 of these are men, while 3,093 are women.

781

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

81

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

84

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

