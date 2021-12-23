Purchase Access

The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.

Numbers reported below are as of Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

53 (+1 from Dec. 17) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

147 (-31 from Dec. 17) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

3 (Same as Dec. 17) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

25 (-7 from Dec. 17) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

7,090 (-245 from Dec. 17) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,456 (+23 from Dec. 17) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

2,162 (+27 from Dec. 17) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

237 (-17 from Dec. 17) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

67.10% (0.56% increase* from Dec. 17) State population with at least one vaccination dose.

25.10% (1.48% increase* from Dec. 17) State population administered a booster dose.

55.36% (0.30% increase* from Dec. 17) State population considered fully vaccinated.

*The Health Department’s accounting for third and booster doses in the data dashboard beginning on Oct. 14, as well as conducting “updated/data clean-up efforts” to federal vaccination data and additional state residency information resulted in a vaccination “Series Completed” decrease from prior reporting.

*The Health Department also updated vaccination percentages to reflect the 5 years and older population, resulting in a decrease in population vaccination rates.

