41 (same as last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1 (-4 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

2 (same as last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County.

2 (-1 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

124,393 (+50 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

165 (-56 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

2027 (+1 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

28 (-6 from last Saturday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota

