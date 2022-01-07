The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.
Numbers reported below are as of Friday at 1:30 p.m.
56 (+3 Dec. 30)
Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.
206 (+49 from Dec. 30) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.
3 (Same as Dec. 30) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.
32 (+14 from Dec. 30)
Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.
15,927 (+7,604 from Dec. 30) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.
2,522 (+36 from Dec. 30) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.
2,209 (+34 from Dec. 30) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.
301 (+61 from Dec. 30)
People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.
68.18% (0.70% increase* from Dec. 30)
State population with at least one vaccination dose.
27.43% (1.26% increase* from Dec. 30)
State population administered a booster dose.
56.06% (0.45% increase* from Dec. 30) State population considered fully vaccinated.
*The Health Department’s accounting for third and booster doses in the data dashboard beginning on Oct. 14, as well as conducting “updated/data clean-up efforts” to federal vaccination data and additional state residency information resulted in a vaccination “Series Completed” decrease from prior reporting.
*The Health Department also updated vaccination percentages to reflect the 5 years and older population, resulting in a decrease in population vaccination rates.
