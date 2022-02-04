Purchase Access

The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12.

Numbers reported as of Friday at 2 p.m.

57 (Same as Jan. 28) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

348 (-62 from Jan. 28) Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

6 (Same as Jan. 28) Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

52 (-9 from Jan. 28) Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

25,052 (-18,595 from Jan. 28) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,687 (+50 from Jan. 28) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

2,353 (+48 from Jan. 28) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

354 (-57 from Jan. 28) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

69.81% (0.25% increase from Jan. 28) State population with at least one vaccination dose.

30.51% (0.46% increase from Jan. 28) State population administered a booster dose.

57.06% (0.22% increase from Jan. 28) State population considered fully vaccinated.

