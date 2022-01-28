Purchase Access

The South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated daily Monday through Friday around noon and includes cases reported by 1 p.m. the previous day. The Health Department resumed daily reporting on Aug. 12

Numbers reported as of Friday at 2 p.m.

57 (-1 from Jan. 21)** Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

410 (+42 from Jan. 21)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County.

6 (Same as Jan. 21)

Deaths among COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

61 (-4 from Jan. 21)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County.

33,647 (-1,549 from Jan. 21) Active statewide COVID-19 cases.

2,637 (+36 from Jan. 21) Statewide deaths among people with COVID-19.

2,305 (+14 from Jan. 21) Deaths DOH attributes to COVID-19, updated weekly on Mondays.

411 (+14 from Jan. 21) People “currently” hospitalized statewide for COVID-19. The number reflects the amount at the time of the update.

69.56% (0.38% increase* from Jan. 21) State population with at least one vaccination dose.

30.05% (0.66% increase* from Jan. 21) State population administered a booster dose.

56.84% (0.24% increase* from Jan. 21)

State population considered fully vaccinated.

*The Health Department’s accounting for third and booster doses in the data dashboard beginning on Oct. 14, as well as conducting “updated/data clean-up efforts” to federal vaccination data and additional state residency information resulted in a vaccination “Series Completed” decrease from prior reporting.

*The Health Department also updated vaccination percentages to reflect the 5 years and older population, resulting in a decrease in population vaccination rates.

**A Hughes County death was reassigned to Minnehaha County on Jan. 26.

