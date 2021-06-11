41 (same as last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

5 (-2 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (-1 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

124,343 (+82 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

221 (-45 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2026 (+4 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

34 (-3 from last Saturday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota

