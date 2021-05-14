39 (same as last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

19 (-7 from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

2 (same as last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

4 (+1 since last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Friday.

123,644 (+411 from last Saturday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Friday.

890 (-361from last Saturday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Friday.

1,991 (+11 from last Saturday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

67 (-10 from last Saturday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

