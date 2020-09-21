South Dakota’s K-12 schools continue to see increases in COVID-19 cases, as many school districts begin to revise their mitigation plans. From Sept. 13-19, the South Dakota State Department of Health reported 261 new infections across all K-12 schools, up from 207 new cases the week of Sept. 6-12.
South Dakota’s K-12 schools now have 963 total cases, up from 668 the week of Sept. 6-12. Six hundred seventy-eight of those cases are now recovered. Of the 963 cases, 674 are among students and 289 are staff, according to data from the state health department.
Last week, as a result of more infected students and hundreds of close contacts quarantined from school, the Pierre School District approved moving instruction for T.F. Riggs High School to a hybrid learning system, starting with a school-wide virtual learning day on Monday. As of Monday, the school district has 14 cases, 11 of which are students and three being staff members. The list of active COVID cases in the district is updated each Monday on its website, https://pierre.k12.sd.us/.
On Sunday, Stanley County Schools announced that all schools would be moving to online instruction for one month starting on Tuesday due to “staff exposure and subsequent quarantining,” according to an update from Superintendent Daniel Hoey on the district’s website. Extracurricular activities and sports are also suspended. Traditional classes are scheduled to resume Thursday, Oct. 1, and extracurriculars the following day.
The COVID-19 cluster in the South Dakota Women’s Prison, located in the Solem Public Safety Center in Pierre, has also continued to rise. There are now 116 total cases at the prison as of Monday morning, according to the state health department. At the main prison, six inmates tested positive for COVID, and 109 inmates are infected at the Pierre Community Work Center, according to an update from the Department of Corrections on Monday. This is an increase from last week, when only one positive case was reported in the main prison and 105 cases at the PCWC.
As of Sept. 17, there are 102 inmates housed at PCWC and 307 inmates housed in the Women’s Prison and Unit E, according to South Dakota Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Michael Winder.
“Because of the number of positive cases, those inmates who had previously tested positive and those who tested positive during the mass testing were moved to the PCWC, which is located east of the Women’s Prison. Inmates at PCWC who did not test positive were moved to the Women’s Prison. Those inmates who were identified as close contacts to those who tested positive are on quarantine status at the Women’s Prison,” Winder told the Capital Journal last week.
Among staff, five tested positive at the PCWC, which remains unchanged from last week. The minimum security Unit E has seen no cases among inmates or staff at all.
“All inmates are required to wear masks, and DOC staff is placing an extra emphasis on proper hygiene, cleaning, and hand washing. PCWC staff are wearing personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, and face shields/goggles,” Winder said.
Cases among South Dakota’s colleges, universities and technical colleges, on the other hand, are slowly decreasing. From Sept. 13-19, 85 new infections were reported to the state health department, down from 162 new infections the week prior. There are now 1,172 total cases among SD higher education institutions, up from 1,053 last week. One thousand and forty-three of those cases are recovered. Of the total cases, 1,115 are among students and 57 are staff.
Overall, as of Monday morning, the state health department reported 173 new cases in South Dakota, nine new hospitalizations, 126 recoveries, and no new deaths. Overall, there are 18,869 total cases, 2,890 of which are active and 15,777 recovered cases. In total, there have been 1,297 hospitalizations, with 161 of them in effect as of Monday. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota reached 202 on Monday.
