Mere days into the 2020-21 academic year, South Dakota Department of Health officials confirmed Monday that 57 schools throughout the state have someone — be it a student or a staff member — infected with COVID-19.
That is triple the number of schools reporting COVID-19 infections compared to Friday when department officials said the coronavirus was in 19 South Dakota schools.
This also takes place as South Dakota set a new daily record for “active” COVID-19 infections at 1,570, which is an increase of nearly 200 from Friday.
Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt said none of the district’s five schools had recorded a positive case as of Monday. However, Glodt said there are “a couple” of parents of students in the district who have tested positive.
“They contacted us, as we wouldn’t get contacted by the Department of Health on those. This is very much appreciated,” Glodt said of the Pierre parents impacted by COVID-19.
This prompted the Capital Journal to ask Glodt if the students with the infected parents were staying away from school at this time.
“Depends on the individual situation,” Glodt said, while adding the students would “certainly not” be in school if they showed any symptoms of the coronavirus.
Glodt added the situation in the schools through three days of in-person instruction has been “really good.”
“I am hopeful our community numbers will stay at a reasonable rate, parents continue to screen kids for symptoms, and everyone takes personal responsibility for limiting exposure in and out of school,” he said.
State COVID-19 DataDepartment of Health officials now have a special page on their website devoted to tracking cases in schools and colleges throughout South Dakota. That is available at https://doh.sd.gov/documents/COVID19/School-College_COVID_cases.pdf, while the main COVID-19 website is https://doh.sd.gov/news/coronavirus.aspx.
Department of Health officials do not identify specific schools or colleges with infections, but the information is otherwise somewhat detailed.
For example, as of Monday, there were 57 K-12 schools in the state with at least one infection for a total of 70 infections in those schools. In other words, some schools have more than one infection.
The total of 70 infections is further broken down into students and staff members, which could include teachers, principals, secretaries, janitors or anyone else who works at the school.
Monday, there were 46 students infected, along with 24 staff members.
As for colleges and universities, on Monday, there were a total of 71 cases in 11 academic institutions. State health officials said 64 of these infections were among students, with the remaining seven among staff members.
