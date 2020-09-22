As COVID-19 infections in the Pierre School District continue to increase and the level of community spread in the Pierre area is upgraded to substantial, the district has begun to delineate the number of active cases by building on their website, https://pierre.k12.sd.us/.
As of Monday, the total number of active cases district-wide was 14, 11 of which are students and three staff. T.F. Riggs High School has the most cases with 11 students and one staff member testing positive for COVID-19. No students have tested positive in any other school, but one staff member at Georgia Morse Middle School and one staff member at Jefferson Elementary are COVID positive.
"We did decide to switch the website post in an attempt to be more transparent and still maintain confidentiality," Pierre School District Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt told the Capital Journal. "We were unique, I believe, in having all cases in one school and felt it would help ease some undo tension."
The Pierre community spread level, which has been listed as moderate for the last few weeks, increased to substantial spread this week.
Moderate community spread is characterized as 10-100 cases per 100,000 people or four-nine cases, according to the South Dakota State Department of Health. Substantial community spread is identified as greater than 100 cases per 100,000 people or 10 or more cases.
Student attendance is greatly affected by the level of community spread. On the home health screening parents must give students every day before school, if a student shows COVID symptoms but has not had close contact with an infected person or lives in a county with reported substantial spread, that student does not need to quarantine for COVID-19 and can still attend school. If a community has substantial spread, however, and a student is showing COVID symptoms, they are automatically excluded from attending school in-person until they either receive a negative test result, have waited 10 days since the onset of symptoms, or if they have a doctor’s note stating that the symptoms are the result of a non-COVID related illness.
Meanwhile, on the west side of the Missouri River, Stanley County Schools have stopped in-person instruction and sports until at least Oct. 1 due to an increased risk of COVID-19.
